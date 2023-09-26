Left Menu

India clinch equestrian team dressage gold at Asian Games

India claimed the team dressage gold in equestrian sport at the Asian Games here on Tuesday, breaking a 41-year-old jinx at the continental event.The team comprising Divyakriti Singh astride Adrenalin Firfod, Hriday Vipul Chhed Chemxpro Emerald and Anush Agarwalla Etro aggregated 209.205 percentage points on way to the top podium finish.Sudipti Hajela was also part of the team, but only the top three scores were counted in the event.

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 26-09-2023 15:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 15:12 IST
Sudipti Hajela was also part of the team, but only the top three scores were counted in the event. China were second with 204.882 percentage points, while Hong Kong finished with a bronze with 204.852 points. It is the first time in the history of the sport, India secured a team gold in dressage event. The last medal in dressage, a bronze, came during the 1986 edition. India last won a gold in equestrian in the 1982 Asian Games In New Delhi.

