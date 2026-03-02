Left Menu

Anush Agarwalla Shines in Belgium Dressage Events

Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla delivered standout performances at Belgium Dressage Events, marking a significant step in his Asian Games qualification campaign. Riding Floriana and Flynn, Agarwalla impressed with scores above 68%, highlighting consistency and composure in a competitive international field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 16:18 IST
Indian equestrian Anush Agarwalla has turned heads with remarkable performances at the Belgium Dressage Events, a key part of his Asian Games qualification journey. On Saturday, Agarwalla, mounted on his 8-year-old Floriana, scored an impressive 68.85% finishing fourth.

The following day, Agarwalla bested his own performance. Riding Flynn, a 10-year-old gelding, he secured a score of 70.3%, demonstrating consistency under pressure as he crossed the coveted 70% mark. This milestone signifies his growing prowess and confidence on the international stage.

Agarwalla attributes his success to the trust and expressiveness of his horses, aiming for greater accomplishments at the upcoming Asian Games. Fellow competitor Shruti Vora also represented India, though Agarwalla posted higher scores in this leg of the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

