Rugby-No ex-All Blacks to start for Samoa against Japan

Theo McFarland, outstanding in the opening win against Chile, moves back to lock after playing in the back row against Argentina with Taleni Seu rewarded for a fine performance off the bench last week with a start at blindside flanker. Former Wallaby Christian Leali'ifano will continue to lead the backline from flyhalf as Samoa look to reprise their 24-22 victory over the Brave Blossoms in the Pacific Nations Cup earlier this year.

Reuters | Lyon | Updated: 26-09-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 22:22 IST
Samoa will start their Pool D clash against Japan in Toulouse on Thursday without any of their former All Blacks after coach Seilala Mapusua made four changes to the line-up that lost to Argentina last week. Steven Luatua moved to the bench to make way for Sa Jordan Taufua at number eight, prop Charlie Faumuina dropped out of the matchday squad altogether and flyhalf Lima Sopoaga, who missed the Pumas clash with a calf strain, was again omitted.

Mapusua has brought Ed Fidow onto the right wing in place of Nigel Ah Wong, while Alai D'Angelo Leuila slots in at inside centre to add a second kicking option with Tumua Manu shifting to the outside midfield spot. Theo McFarland, outstanding in the opening win against Chile, moves back to lock after playing in the back row against Argentina with Taleni Seu rewarded for a fine performance off the bench last week with a start at blindside flanker.

Former Wallaby Christian Leali'ifano will continue to lead the backline from flyhalf as Samoa look to reprise their 24-22 victory over the Brave Blossoms in the Pacific Nations Cup earlier this year. With one win and a loss, Samoa are still in the frame for a quarter-final spot even if they have yet to take on unbeaten pool leaders England.

Team: 15-Duncan Paia'aua, 14-Ed Fidow, 13-Tumua Manu, 12-Alai D'Angelo Leuila, 11-Ben Lam, 10-Christian Leali'ifano, 9-Jonathan Taumateine, 8-Sa Jordan Taufua, 7-Fritz Lee, 6-Taleni Seu, 5-Theo McFarland, 4-Chris Vui (co-captain), 3-Paul Alo-Emile, 2-Seilala Lam, 1-James Lay Replacements: 16-Sama Malolo, 17-Jordan Lay, 18-Michael Alaalatoa (co-captain), 19-Steven Luatua, 20-Alamanda Motuga, 21-Melani Matavao, 22-Neria Fomai, 23-Danny Toala.

