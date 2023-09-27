Left Menu

Soccer-England won't play Russian youth teams despite UEFA reinstatement, says FA

England's youth teams will not play against Russia, the Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday, after UEFA announced plans to reinstate Russia's Under-17 sides to European competition for the first time since the country's invasion of Ukraine. Following the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", European soccer's governing body decided in February 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in their competitions.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 01:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 00:38 IST
Soccer-England won't play Russian youth teams despite UEFA reinstatement, says FA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

England's youth teams will not play against Russia, the Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday, after UEFA announced plans to reinstate Russia's Under-17 sides to European competition for the first time since the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Following the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", European soccer's governing body decided in February 2022 that all Russian teams - national or club sides - would be suspended from participation in their competitions. UEFA also cancelled its partnership with Russian energy company Gazprom.

In a statement on Tuesday following its Executive Committee's meeting in Limassol, Cyprus, UEFA said it was "aware that children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults... "For these reasons, the UEFA Executive Committee has decided that Russian teams of minor players will be readmitted to its competitions in the course of this season.

"The Executive Committee has asked the UEFA administration to propose a technical solution that would enable the reinstatement of the Russian U17 teams (both girls and boys) even when draws have already been held." UEFA added that Russian teams' matches would be played outside Russia and would not feature the country's flag, anthem or national kit.

"... by banning children from our competitions, we not only fail to recognise and uphold a fundamental right for their holistic development but we directly discriminate against them," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said. The FA said it disagreed with UEFA's decision.

"We do not support the position of readmitting Russia to UEFA Age Grade Competitions, and our position remains that England teams won't play against Russia," an FA spokesperson told Reuters. The U-17 men's European Championship finals will be held in Cyprus next year, while the women's tournament will take place in Sweden.

Reuters has contacted the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) for comment. On Tuesday, UEFA also announced Armand Duka as successor to former Spanish Federation (RFEF) boss Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales stepped down as a vice president of the soccer body after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips following Spain's World Cup victory last month, which caused an uproar among players and fans. Duka is head of Albania's soccer federation and has been a member of UEFA's Executive Committee since 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023