Soccer-Bonmati scores twice as Spain outclass Switzerland with 5-0 win

Aitana Bonmati scored a brace to help World champions Spain earn a comfortable 5-0 win against bottom side Switzerland in their Nations League game on Tuesday.

Spain took a two-goal lead with Lucia Garcia netting a close-range strike in the 15th minute and Bonmati scoring with a fine volley just before halftime. The UEFA Women's Player of the Year and World Cup MVP scored her second and Spain's third goal with a tidy finish in the 49th minute, while substitutes Inma Gabarro and Maite Oroz extended their advantage with two further strikes.

With the Nations League doubling as a qualifying tournament for next year's Olympic Games in Paris, Spain are top of the League A Group 4 standings on six points, three above Sweden and Italy, while Switzerland are bottom with two losses in two games.

