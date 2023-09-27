Batters power Australia to 352/7 against India in 3rd ODI 

Opener David Warner's explosive fifty followed by outstanding batting by Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith powered Australia to score a mammoth total of 352/7 against India in the last ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India as he dismissed three batters. Kuldeep Yadav got two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked up one wicket each.

Elected to bat first, Australia were looking confident and aggressive in their approval as they collected 50 runs in just 6.1 overs. Australian opener David Warner brought his fifty in style after hitting a six in the 8th over. He scored fifty in 32 balls; however, his innings ended in the 9th over when Prasidh Krishna cleared up at 56.

Australia did not lose their momentum as they continued to bat excellently. Mitchell Marsh also clinched fifty in 45 balls. He was unstoppable, hitting a boundary in almost every over. He punished experienced Bumrah for 19 runs in the 23th over with three fours and one six. After two disappointing outings, Smith scored fifty in 44 balls. He brought his fifty by hitting a boundary in Bumrah's bowling.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav got the much-needed break, after he dismissed Mitchell Marsh in the 28th over. Marsh missed his century as he got out at 96 off 84 balls. India made a comeback into the game as they cleared the set batter Smith in the 32nd over. He was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj at 74 off 61 balls.

Bumrah with his stunning Yorker bowled Glenn Maxwell. Kuldeep picked up his second wicket by dismissing Cameron Green at 9. Australia collected six runs in the last over to give a target of 353 to India. Brief Score: Australia 352/7 (Mitchell Marsh 96, Steve Smith 74), Jasprit Bumrah 3-81. (ANI)

