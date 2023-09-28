Left Menu

Soccer-Holders Man Utd to host Newcastle in League Cup fourth round

Chelsea will have a home game against second tier Blackburn Rovers while Fulham are away to Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town. League Two Mansfield Town host League One side Port Vale while League One Exeter City are at home to Championship side Middlesbrough.

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2023 03:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 03:19 IST
Soccer-Holders Man Utd to host Newcastle in League Cup fourth round
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Holders Manchester United will host Newcastle United in the fourth round of the League Cup after Wednesday's draw threw up a repeat of last season's final. Newcastle had earlier booked their place in the last 16 after beating Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 at St James' Park.

Nine times winners Liverpool, 3-1 winners at home to Leicester City on Wednesday, were handed a trip to Premier League Bournemouth while Arsenal will travel to West Ham United in a London derby and Everton host Burnley. Chelsea will have a home game against second tier Blackburn Rovers while Fulham are away to Championship high-flyers Ipswich Town.

League Two Mansfield Town host League One side Port Vale while League One Exeter City are at home to Championship side Middlesbrough. The matches will take place in the week starting Oct. 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023