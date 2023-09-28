Badminton at Asian Games: Indian women sail into team quarterfinals
Indian women's badminton team thrashed Mongolia 3-0 to sail into the quarterfinals of the team championships of the Asian Games here on Thursday.
In a clash between two lop-sided sides, it was two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu who started the proceedings with a 21-3 21-3 win over Myagmartseren Ganbaatar in the first singles.
In the second singles, Ashmita Chaliha dished out a clinical 21-2 21-3 win over Kherlen Darkhanbaatar before Anupama Upadhyaya claimed another dominating 21-0 21-2 win against Khulangoo Baatar in the third singles.
India will face a formidable Thailand in the quarterfinals.
With former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, world no. 12 Pornpawee Chochuwong and world no. 17 Supanida Katethong in their ranks, it will be a tough task for India to tame the Thailand team.
