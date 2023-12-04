Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Burmester completes back-to-back wins on DP World Tour

Dean Burmester made two birdies on the final three holes to pull away from the field and win the South African Open on Sunday by three strokes, securing back-to-back titles on the DP World Tour following his triumph at the Joburg Open last week. The 34-year-old South African's final round 68 saw him finish with a four-round total of 277, well clear of the trio of Italian Renato Paratore, Jesper Svensson of Sweden and South African Ryan van Velzen on 280.

NHL roundup: Bruins blow late lead, drop Leafs in OT

Brad Marchand scored at 4:52 of overtime and the visiting Boston Bruins recovered from giving up a late tying goal to defeat the rival Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. Marchand scored his eighth goal of the season on a rebound after a breakaway by David Pastrnak. Auston Matthews scored his second goal of the game at 19:54 of the third period to force overtime, with assists from Mitchell Marner and John Tavares after goalie Joseph Woll was removed for an extra attacker.

Games-Gold Coast pulls bid for 2026 Commonwealth Games

Australia's Gold Coast has withdrawn its bid to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, citing lack of support from state or federal governments, mayor Tom State said on Sunday. The 700 million AUD ($466.62 million) joint bid with Perth for the quadrennial multi-sport event did not receive government backing following Victoria's withdrawal in July due to budget overruns.

Soccer-Liverpool score two late goals in 4-3 thriller against Fulham

Liverpool scored two late goals a minute apart including Trent Alexander-Arnold's winner in the 88th minute in their breathless 4-3 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday. Wataru Endo scored in the 87th minute, while a debut strike from Alexis Mac Allister and an own goal by Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Alexander-Arnold's spectacular free kick lifted Juergen Klopp's team into second in the standings on 31 points.

Alpine skiing-Weather wipes out World Cup weekend events at Beaver Creek

The entire men's World Cup weekend of skiing at Beaver Creek, Colorado, has been wiped out after wind forced the cancellation of the super-G race that was scheduled to be held on Sunday, the International Ski Federation said. It marked the third consecutive day an event at the Birds of Prey course was cancelled after Friday's men's downhill was called off due to heavy overnight snow while wind and heavy snowfall wiped out Saturday's downhill race.

Alpine skiing-Brignone completes World Cup giant slalom double at Mont Tremblant

Italy's Federica Brignone captured her second World Cup giant slalom victory in as many days at Mont Tremblant, Quebec on Sunday while Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her 143rd career podium with a third place finish in whiteout conditions. Brignone trailed Olympic champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 1.22 seconds after the first run but went on to prevail by 33 hundredths of a second over Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami with a total time of two minutes and 11.95 seconds.

NBA roundup: Clippers stun Warriors after trailing by 22

Paul George drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 9.9 seconds remaining as the host Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 22-point deficit to edge the Golden State Warriors 113-112 on Saturday. Moses Moody gave Golden State a 111-106 lead with 1:22 to go by sinking two free throws following a clear-path foul by George. James Harden answered with a layup before Moody split a pair of free throws, making it a four-point game with 38.1 seconds left.

Golf-Niemann, Buhai upstage locals to win Australian Open titles

Joaquin Niemann mastered the Sydney winds to become the first Chilean winner in 119 years of the Australian Open when he beat Japan's Rikuya Hoshino in a playoff to lift the Stonehaven Cup on Sunday. Niemann lipped out with a four-foot eagle putt on the first re-run of the 18th but made no mistake on the second playoff hole, draining a slightly longer eagle attempt to add a first DP World Tour title to the two he has won on the PGA circuit.

Soccer-Fernandez double helps 10-man Chelsea to 3-2 win over Brighton

First Chelsea Premier League goals from Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill earned the 10-man home side a 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at a rain-sodden Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Chelsea played the entire second half a player down after captain Conor Gallagher picked up two yellow cards, but World Cup-winning Argentine Fernandez kept them in front with a goal in each half.

Soccer-Canada humble Australia 5-0 in all-time top scorer Sinclair's swansong

All-time international top scorer Christine Sinclair made her penultimate appearance for Canada in a 5-0 win over Australia at Langford on Friday. Sinclair, who scored 190 goals for Canada over 23 years, came off the bench to a standing ovation ahead of her planned international retirement as the hosts dominated a heavily rotated Australia in the first of two friendlies.

