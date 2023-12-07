Left Menu

Liverpool defender Joel Matip set to miss rest of season after rupturing ACL

PTI | Sheffield | Updated: 07-12-2023 09:53 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 09:44 IST
Joel Matip Image Credit: Wikipedia
Liverpool centre back Joel Matip could be out for the season after rupturing his ACL.

Matip sustained the injury during Liverpool's 4-3 win over Fulham on Sunday, when grasped his right knee before leaving in the second half.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the nature of Matip's injury after his team's 2-0 win at Sheffield United on Wednesday.

''It's an ACL, ruptured,'' Klopp said. ''Very unfortunate, but that's it.' It leaves Liverpool with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as possible centre-back partners for captain Virgil van Dijk.

