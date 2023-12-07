Liverpool defender Joel Matip set to miss rest of season after rupturing ACL

Liverpool centre back Joel Matip could be out for the season after rupturing his ACL.

Matip sustained the injury during Liverpool's 4-3 win over Fulham on Sunday, when grasped his right knee before leaving in the second half.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the nature of Matip's injury after his team's 2-0 win at Sheffield United on Wednesday.

''It's an ACL, ruptured,'' Klopp said. ''Very unfortunate, but that's it.' It leaves Liverpool with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as possible centre-back partners for captain Virgil van Dijk.

