Sports Ministry ensures medical facilities during Khelo India Para Games

As the national capital gets set to host the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games from December 10 to December 17, the medical facilities will be amped up to combat any unforeseen situation. Para athletes often require specialized and sensitive medical care due to their unique needs and challenges and therefore, the National Centre of Sports Science and Research (NCSSR) has deputed professionals who are trained in managing diverse medical conditions. The NCSSR, a scheme implemented by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India and the Sports Authority of India (SAI), aims to support high-level research, education and innovation in respect of the high performance of elite athletes with focus on sports sciences and sports medicine.

During the Khelo India Para Games, set for a gala opening ceremony on Monday, December 11, the competitors will receive comprehensive medical coverage as part of the event's organizational support. This coverage includes emergency medical services, on-site medical teams, and access to necessary healthcare facilities. "All possible measures have been undertaken by NCSSR on behalf of the Khelo India division at the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to ensure that all participating para athletes receive requisite medical support to compete safely and address any health concern that may arise during the games," mentioned Col Bibhu Nayak, Director-in-Charge, NCSSR.

"A comprehensive medical cover has been put into place for the games in view of specialized medical care needed by virtue of their unique needs and challenges," he added. The medical cover plan includes having dedicated support staff at the Field of Play, establishment of resuscitation rooms and stabilization rooms at the medical centres of each venue as well as having an adequate number of ALS and BLS Ambulances at the Khelo India Para Games Venue for immediate evacuation to nearby tertiary care medical centre.

Tie-ups have been done with major hospitals like AIIMS Trauma Centre, Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Hospital, Sport Injury Center at Safdarjung Hospital and Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital to ensure immediate medical emergency services as well as imaging facilities. A dedicated facility of 50-bed ICU has been arranged by Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Hospital for the competitors in case of any emergency. Medical staff entrusted with the task of providing holistic medical cover have been well-sensitized and adequately trained to cater to any contingency. The food menu during the Khelo India Para Games has also been planned by the Sports Nutritionists of SAI to meet the unique nutritional requirements of Para athletes.

At least 60 staff including medical officers, nursing assistants, physiotherapists, psychologists, nutritionists and more has been deployed over the three venues during the games. The games venues include JLN Stadium, IG Stadium and Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)