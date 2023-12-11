Left Menu

Holder, Pooran, Mayers decline West Indies central contract, but available to play T20I in 2023-24

Joining the growing tribe of cricketers who stay away from the countrys central contract, premier white ball players Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holders and Kyle Mayers declined to join the West Indies roster for the 2023-24 season.

Joining the growing tribe of cricketers who stay away from the country’s central contract, premier white ball players Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holders and Kyle Mayers declined to join the West Indies roster for the 2023-24 season. However, the trio will be available to play T20Is for Windies during the above-mentioned season, announced the Cricket West Indies (CWI) in a media release. The latest West Indies central contract list includes 14 men and 15 women players. ''We are very clear in the direction we want to go. The players who have been offered contracts are among those who we expect to feature, as we look to build towards challenging for the top spot when we host and compete in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on home soil,” said Desmond Haynes, WI men’s chief selector. ''We also have away Test Series in Australia and England – these are two major assignments. In the 50-over format we look to build a nucleus of players aimed towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027,” added Haynes. Former captain Holder last played for the West Indies in July – Test and T20I against India at home and in ODIs against Scotland during the ICC World Cup qualifiers in Harare. Pooran, also an ex-Windies captain in white ball formats, last played a T20I against India in August while his last ODI appearance was against Sri Lanka. Mayers' last T20I and ODI were against India in August while his previous Test appearance came against South Africa at Johannesburg earlier this March.

List of contracted WI players: Men: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

Women: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.

