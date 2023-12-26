Ultimate Kho-Kho: Telugu Yoddhas to lock horns with Rajasthan Warriors

The Telugu Yoddhas are all set to lock horns with the Rajasthan Warriors on Wednesday in their third game of the second season of Ultimate Kho-Kho here at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Telugu Yoddhas put up a brave show in their previous match but narrowly went down 32-38 to the Chennai Quick Guns.

Telugu Yoddhas will play their third game of the second season of Ultimate Kho-Kho against the Rajasthan Warriors, which will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network on December 27, 2023 (Wednesday), 7:30 p.m. onwards. Telugu Yoddhas, who are considered to have the best attacking team in Ultimate Kho-Kho, will take the mat with the aim of returning to winning ways against the Rajasthan Warriors. The game is expected to generate a lot of thrills as both teams will walk in to consolidate their positions in the points table.

While the Telugu Yoddhas will look towards attaining second place in the standings with a win, the Rajasthan Warriors will be aiming to earn their first points on Wednesday. Captain Pratik Waikar has been in good touch and is well supported by Rahul Mandal and Akash Togare for the Yoddhas, together they pose a serious threat to their opponents.

Before going into the third encounter, Pratik Waikar, Captain of Telugu Yoddhas, said, "I am happy with the performance of my team from the last match. We are putting in a lot of effort and hard work in our practice sessions and I am confident that this hard work will pay off. I am looking forward to our next match against the Rajasthan Warriors and hoping to get over the line this time." For the Rajasthan Warriors, who will also be playing their third game tomorrow, some players like Abhijit Patil and Dilrajsing Sengar could be a possible threat for the Telugu Yoddhas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)