India skipper Rohit Sharma gives his take on South Africa sending inexperienced squad for New Zealand Test tour

India skipper Rohit Sharma gave his take on South Africa sending an inexperienced squad for their New Zealand Test series in February. Last week, the Proteas named a 14-player squad for their two-match Test series against New Zealand next month.

Uncapped batter Neil Brand has been named as the skipper along with six uncapped players in the squad. The changes have been imposed due to the SA20 and the Test series being held simultaneously where most of the contracted Test players will feature.

Ahead of the second Test, Rohit stated that Test cricket is the "ultimate challenge" and he feels that the red ball cricket is where one wants to see top-quality play with the best players involved in it. "I mean honestly for me Test cricket is the ultimate challenge and you would want to see the best players playing in that format. Everyone has their own problems to deal with. I am pretty sure there is a reason behind it I don't know what the reason is. Definitely, Test cricket is something where you want to see the best cricket being played. Best and top players being available. I don't know what the internal talks or what the discussions are in Cricket South Africa. But in my perspective a lot of though should be given to Test cricket because it is the ultimate challenge you face in this sport and we want to be challenged every day," Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

Earlier, former Australia captain Steve Waugh also expressed his disappointment and was fumed over South Africa's team selection. "Obviously they don't care. It's going to happen if the South African Cricket Board are any indication of the future, keeping their best players at home. If I was New Zealand I wouldn't even play the series. I don't know why they're even playing. Why would you when it shows a lack of respect for New Zealand cricket? It's pretty obvious what the problem is," Waugh said as quoted from The Sydney Morning Herald.

South Africa Test squad: Neil Brand (captain), David Bedingham, Ruan de Swardt, Clyde Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Duanne Olivier, Dane Paterson, Keegan Petersen, Dane Piedt, Raynard van Tonder, Shaun von Berg, and Khaya Zondo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)