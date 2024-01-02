Left Menu

NADA India conducts Anti-Doping awareness session at Raipur

The session covered crucial aspects of anti-doping regulations, the importance of fair play, and the consequences of violating doping policies. It successfully engaged and educated more than 200+ participants, moving towards fostering a culture of clean and fair sports

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:16 IST
NADA India conducts Anti-Doping awareness session at Raipur
NADA India's Anti-Doping awareness session at Raipur (Image: MYAS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA India) conducted an Anti-Doping awareness session for the Junior National Fencing Championship at Raipur, Chhattisgarh. This workshop, held on January 2, 2024, aimed to instil a sense of responsibility and awareness regarding anti-doping practices among young athletes and support personnel. The session covered crucial aspects of anti-doping regulations, the importance of fair play, and the consequences of violating doping policies. It successfully engaged and educated more than 200+ participants, moving towards fostering a culture of clean and fair sports.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will conduct a special seminar for its core group of athletes to educate them on the anti-doping rules ahead of this year's Olympic Games. The seminar will be conducted in coordination with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) sometime in the coming months.

The National Anti-Doping Agency had organized a national conference titled "Paving the Path for Clean Sport: A Dialogue with Stakeholders on Risk associated use of nutritional supplements" to increase awareness amongst stakeholders in the sports ecosystem on the subject in New Delhi last year in the month of April. Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports along with Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI, Kazuhiro Hayashi, Director, Asia/Oceania regional office, WADA, Sandip Pradhan, DG, Sports Authority of India and Ritu Sain, DG & CEO, NADA attended the inaugural session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024