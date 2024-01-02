NADA India conducts Anti-Doping awareness session at Raipur

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA India) conducted an Anti-Doping awareness session for the Junior National Fencing Championship at Raipur, Chhattisgarh. This workshop, held on January 2, 2024, aimed to instil a sense of responsibility and awareness regarding anti-doping practices among young athletes and support personnel. The session covered crucial aspects of anti-doping regulations, the importance of fair play, and the consequences of violating doping policies. It successfully engaged and educated more than 200+ participants, moving towards fostering a culture of clean and fair sports.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will conduct a special seminar for its core group of athletes to educate them on the anti-doping rules ahead of this year's Olympic Games. The seminar will be conducted in coordination with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) sometime in the coming months.

The National Anti-Doping Agency had organized a national conference titled "Paving the Path for Clean Sport: A Dialogue with Stakeholders on Risk associated use of nutritional supplements" to increase awareness amongst stakeholders in the sports ecosystem on the subject in New Delhi last year in the month of April. Anurag Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports along with Sujata Chaturvedi, Secretary (Sports), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, CEO, FSSAI, Kazuhiro Hayashi, Director, Asia/Oceania regional office, WADA, Sandip Pradhan, DG, Sports Authority of India and Ritu Sain, DG & CEO, NADA attended the inaugural session. (ANI)

