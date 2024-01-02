Jemimah Rodrigues comes out in support of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who struggles to score runs

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues backed skipper Harmanpreet Kaur who continues to go through a barren run with the bat. India failed in their quest to win their first game against Australia on home soil since 2007. Australia with an all-round performance completed a clean sweep over India on Tuesday.

Except for India's struggle in the field, Harmanpreet's lack of runs was also a concern for the hosts. In the entire ODI series, Harmanpreet scored 17 runs with 9 being her highest. In the post-match press conference, Jemimah backed Harmanpreet and said, "There were days when I didn't score by Harry di (Harmanpreet), played for me, it happens to every player, no matter how great you are every player has a low phase. When she is not scoring it is my responsibility because I am batting so well I need to make sure I bat for her and I bat for everyone in the team and help the team win."

Another concern that came to light was India's struggle to get hold of the catches that came their way. India dropped a good amount of opportunities throughout the series, but the second ODI game showcased the true struggle.

India dropped a total of seven catches in the second ODI which saw them lose the game by three runs. "We have to accept what we have done we haven't played to our highest potential, especially in the field department, where there is a lot of work we still need to continue, and not the standard expected from the Indian women's cricket team," Jemimah added.

After the ODI series heartbreak, India will face Australia in a three-match T20I series which will kick off on January 5. (ANI)

