Left Menu

Boxing-Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

The Cameroonian-French fighter lost on a split decision in the non-title fight, but almost delivered an upset when he dropped Fury to the canvas with a left hook. Following his loss to Fury, Ngannou was ranked number 10 in the heavyweight division by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2024 07:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 07:56 IST
Boxing-Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a boxing bout in Saudi Arabia, organisers said. Joshua had announced plans to face ex-WBC champion Deontay Wilder if they had both won while fighting on the same card in Riyadh on Dec. 23.

However, Wilder was handed a stunning upset defeat by New Zealand's Joseph Parker last month, before Joshua clinched a knockout win over Otto Wallin later that night. "Tonight we confirm it's a Done Deal," Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn on Friday said in a post on social medial platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou collide on a huge night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - press conference Jan 15 in London with full details dropping soon!" ESPN reported the fight would be held in early March, weeks after WBC world champion Tyson Fury faces WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.

Ngannou, who vacated his heavyweight belt after a contract dispute with UFC and exited as a free agent in January last year, made his pro boxing debut against Fury in October. The Cameroonian-French fighter lost on a split decision in the non-title fight, but almost delivered an upset when he dropped Fury to the canvas with a left hook.

Following his loss to Fury, Ngannou was ranked number 10 in the heavyweight division by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India
4
Brookfield to buy ATC's India biz in $ 2.5 bn deal; enterprise value $ 2 bn alongside ticking fee

Brookfield to buy ATC's India biz in $ 2.5 bn deal; enterprise value $ 2 bn ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024