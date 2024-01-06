Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs boss Postecoglou pleased with Porro's progress

Spurs signed Porro on loan from Portuguese side Sporting in January of last year, with an obligation to buy his contract for 39 million pounds ($49.6 million) in the summer. Although he took a little time to get going in north London, Postecoglou said he was happy with the 24-year-old Spaniard's progress.

06-01-2024
Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said he was satisfied with Pedro Porro's play at the Premier League club after the right back's 78th-minute strike sent them into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory over Burnley on Friday. Spurs signed Porro on loan from Portuguese side Sporting in January of last year, with an obligation to buy his contract for 39 million pounds ($49.6 million) in the summer.

Although he took a little time to get going in north London, Postecoglou said he was happy with the 24-year-old Spaniard's progress. "I love Pedro because from the day I arrived he's got so much passion and energy and enthusiasm for the game," Postecoglou, who replaced Italian Antonio Conte in June, told reporters. "He's worked really, really hard on the defensive side of his game. Obviously, it's a different kind of role. He's used to playing as a wing back, and he's got a lot more defensive responsibility, but we always knew he had the attacking qualities."

Postecoglou said defender Eric Dier was not part of the squad due to injury. Dier, 29, has been linked with a move to German giants Bayern Munich. When asked whether Dier's absence was related to reports on his move to Bayern, the Australian said: "It's a separate issue, mate, do not question my integrity. When I say he's injured, he's injured. He didn't train yesterday, ask him."

Spurs next visit Manchester United in the league on January 14. ($1 = 0.7864 pounds)

