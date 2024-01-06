Left Menu

Soccer-Former France defender Chimbonda ready to play again at 44

Retired France defender Pascal Chimbonda has registered as a player for Skelmersdale United, the struggling ninth-tier English side the 44-year-old now manages, after collecting a touchline ban.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 20:42 IST
Soccer-Former France defender Chimbonda ready to play again at 44
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Retired France defender Pascal Chimbonda has registered as a player for Skelmersdale United, the struggling ninth-tier English side the 44-year-old now manages, after collecting a touchline ban. Chimbonda, who made one appearance for France in 2006 and played in the Premier League with Wigan Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers, retired in 2019.

He took over as manager of Skelmersdale last October, with the club now bottom of the North West Counties Football League Premier Division. Chimbonda was handed a five-match stadium ban, later reduced to a three-match touchline ban on appeal, less than a week after joining when he was sent off for leaving his technical area during a game against Barnoldswick Town.

"Although we believe the punishment is still excessive, we are much happier with the outcome as this will allow Pascal to continue working, whereas the original ban had it been upheld would have prevented him from doing so," the club said in a statement. "Providing there aren't any postponements over the next few games, Pascal will be able to return to the dugout in time for our away game at Gigg Lane, Bury.

"In other news, Pascal is now registered as a player and we could indeed see him play against Bury on Saturday 27th January."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024