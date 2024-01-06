Left Menu

Germany women's hockey team arrive in Ranchi ahead of FIH Olympic Qualifiers

The German women's hockey team on Saturday arrived in Ranchi ahead of the upcoming FIH Olympic Qualifiers, which is slated to begin from January 13-19 2024, at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 23:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 23:20 IST
Germany women's hockey team arrive in Ranchi ahead of FIH Olympic Qualifiers
Germany women's hockey team (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The German women's hockey team on Saturday arrived in Ranchi ahead of the upcoming FIH Olympic Qualifiers, which is slated to begin from January 13-19 2024, at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro Turf Hockey Stadium. The event was originally slated to be held in China, but Hockey India requested FIH to shift the venue to India after China Women's directly qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

After the German team arrived a traditional dance performance was held and they also ended up joining the performers and dancing to the tune as well. Germany's captain Nike Lorenz talked about the tournament and told reporters, "We always try to play our best hockey and be the best team in the tournament. With the teams that are in the tournament right now, it is a different situation than we are used to. So yeah different pressure but I think we will handle it. It always feels good to be at the site for a week or so and get used to all the conditions, get used to the pitch and just feel like home before the tournament begins."

Germany's head coach Valentin Altenburg declined to talk about the tactics but feels that the team is well prepared. "So I cannot tell you about the tactics but we are very well prepared for what is about to come and we are looking forward to playing against teams that we haven't played against," Altenburg said.

Germany, Japan, Chile and the Czech Republic are in Pool A of the Ranchi leg of the Paris 2024 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers. Ahead of the tournament, Hockey India, on a momentous occasion marked by unity and anticipation, formally signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for hosting the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers Ranchi 2024 in Jharkhand.

The historic event unfolded amidst the esteemed presence of eminent dignitaries, including Indian women's hockey team players, Secretary Sports Jharkhand, IAS, Manoj Kumar and Director Sports, Jharkhand, IAS, Sushant Gaurav, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh and Hockey India Treasurer Sekar J Manoharan were present at the occasion. The formal signing of the MoU showcased a collective commitment and shared vision among all stakeholders involved, emphasizing the dedication to promoting and fostering the growth of hockey in India, while also showcasing the nation's prowess on the global hockey stage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
3
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024