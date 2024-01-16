Aitana Bonmatí and Lionel Messi crowned at Best FIFA Football Awards 2023

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023™ ceremony, held in London on Monday, 15 January, crowned Aitana Bonmatí and Lionel Messi as the outstanding players since the last edition, alongside recognising the outstanding performances of coaches, goalkeepers, and more across the men’s and women’s game.

The winners of The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 are:

The Best FIFA Women's Player (https://apo-opa.co/3O4b6mG): Aitana Bonmatí (Spain / FC Barcelona)The Best FIFA Men's Player (https://apo-opa.co/41Z6W52): Lionel Messi (Argentina / Paris Saint-Germain / Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami)The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper (https://apo-opa.co/3TZQ2RO): Mary Earps (England / Manchester United)The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper (https://apo-opa.co/47zWi68): Ederson (Brazil / Manchester City FC)The Best FIFA Women's Coach (https://apo-opa.co/3TZ2H7C): Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands / England Women’s National Team)The Best FIFA Men's Coach (https://apo-opa.co/48TIWTf): Pep Guardiola (Spain / Manchester City FC)The FIFA Puskás Award (https://apo-opa.co/3S379j4): Guilherme Madruga (Brazil / Botafogo Futebol Clube)The FIFA Special Award: MartaThe FIFA Fair Play Award (https://apo-opa.co/48WZFVx): Brazil men’s national teamThe FIFA Fan Award (https://apo-opa.co/48VjnBi): Hugo Daniel “Toto” Iniguez

Lionel Messi has been crowned The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2023, retaining the title he won in 2022. Messi topped an incredibly closely contested poll, which was voted for by national team coaches and captains, as well as expert journalists and supporters across the globe.

With the FIFA World Cup 2022™ winner and Manchester City FC and Norway international forward Erling Haaland locked together on 48 points, they were separated by the number of first-choice nominations received in votes from national team captains, as per the Rules of Allocation (article 12) (https://apo-opa.co/48S9y79). France striker Kylian Mbappe finished third with 35 points.

Aitana Bonmatí has been named The Best FIFA Women’s Player for the first time. The coveted award is richly deserved for this magnificent midfielder, who in 2023 inspired Spain to their maiden world title, and Barcelona to a domestic and European treble.

In topping the poll, which followed the same protocol as the men’s award but with women’s national team coaches and captains voting, Bonmatí succeeded her team-mate, 2022 winner Alexia Putellas, fending off competition from fellow finalists Linda Caicedo and Jennifer Hermoso.

Mary Earps has been voted The Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper for a second successive year, becoming the first two-time winner in the award’s history.

Earps dazzled once again as the Lionesses won the Finalissima, and reached their first-ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ final. Outstanding saves and shootout heroics paved the way to both of those achievements, with Earps’ displays at the latter tournament rewarded with the adidas Golden Glove award. She was also named the best ‘keeper in England’s WSL, having racked up a remarkable 14 clean sheets from just 22 Manchester United appearances last season.

Ederson has been named as The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper of 2023. The Brazilian shot-stopper was awarded the honour following a stellar year in which the 30-year-old backstopped Manchester City’s historic treble-winning campaign.

(With Inputs from APO)