Soccer-Saudi Arabia leave it late to beat Oman in Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia came from behind to beat Oman 2-1 in their Asian Cup Group F opener on Tuesday at a packed Khalifa International Stadium where VAR awarded the Green Falcons a late winner from Ali Al-Bulayhi in second-half injury time.

Oman took the lead when they counter-attacked from a poorly taken Saudi corner and Hassan Al-Tambakti won a penalty when he was clipped in the box, with Salaah Al-Yahyaei stepping up to score with a confident finish. But Saudi Arabia were the better side in the second half and after missing a couple of chances, Abdulrahman Ghareeb took it upon himself to dribble past four Oman defenders before finishing calmly to get the Saudis singing again.

The Saudis completed the comeback in the sixth minute of added time when Al-Bulayhi headed home from a set piece and although the linesman's flag went up for offside, VAR intervened to award Roberto Mancini's side the goal.

