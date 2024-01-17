"No real time frame": Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott on Rashid Khan's return

Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott stated that there is no "time frame" on star spinner Rashid Khan's much-awaited return to the field of cricket ahead of the final T20I against India. Rashid made his last appearance for Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup and since has been on the sidelines nursing a back injury.

Ahead of the final match of the series, Trott talked about the possible return of Rashid and said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo, "It is a case of us making sure that we are really careful with his back. He is such an influential player, we have to make sure he is 100 per cent ready and not rush him back from that type of surgery. It is important to give him the right time and he is working extremely hard and he is here with the team." Rashid travelled to Chandigarh with the team for their maiden tour of India, but Afghanistan captain Ibrahim Zadran indicated that the leg-spinner was not yet match-fit on the eve of the first T20I.

"He is very passionate and dedicated to the Afghan national side. When he is ready, he will be the first one to get on the field. He has got a few more appointments and check-ups to make sure everything is okay. So there is no real time frame. I hope it is sooner rather than later. But there is no pressure and no rush," Trott added. Rashid missed Afghanistan's most recent assignment, a 2-1 T20I series victory over the UAE at the beginning of the year, and hasn't participated in a competitive match since the ODI World Cup in October and November.

Afghanistan will play the final T20I against India on Wednesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India have already secured the three-match series with two consecutive wins. (ANI)

