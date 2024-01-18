Left Menu

Rohit-Rinku breaks highest fifth-wicket partnership record

Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh recorded the highest fifth-wicket partnership against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 18-01-2024 09:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 09:00 IST
Rohit-Rinku breaks highest fifth-wicket partnership record
Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh (BCCI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh recorded the highest fifth-wicket partnership against Afghanistan in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday. After the dismissal of the first four wickets for just 22 runs the duo stitched a partnership of 190 runs where the Men in Blue skipper slammed 121 runs off 69 balls with 11 fours and eight sixes while on the other hand, Rinku played an unbeaten knock of 69 runs from 39 balls with two fours and six sixes in his innings.

Both the batters broke the previous highest partnership record for any side for fifth wicket or below in T20Is which was 145 runs between Deependra Airee & Kushal Malla for Nepal vs Hong Kong in Mulpani. Rohit-Rinku broke another record with this partnership which is the highest partnership for any wicket for India in T20Is. This record was earlier registered against Sanju Samson and Deepak Hooda against Ireland at Dublin 2022 which is 176 runs.

Talking about the match India beat Afghanistan by 11 runs after the match was forced to two super overs. Rohit was awarded the Player of the Match for his record-breaking fifth T20I century. India all-rounder, Shivam Dube was awarded the Player of the Series for his match-winning performance in the first two T20I of the series. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024