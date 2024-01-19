HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day six

Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, all times local (GMT +11): 1305 SABALENKA 'DOUBLE BAGELS' TSURENKO

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka continued her quest for her second straight title at Melbourne Park with a dominant 6-0 6-0 victory over Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in just 52 minutes. Sabalenka, who played a nearly flawless match and fired off 16 winners to overpower 28th-seeded Tsurenko, has dropped just six games in three matches so far.

1245 ANISIMOVA KNOCKS OUT BADOSA American Amanda Anisimova made it through to the fourth round of the Australian Open for a third time with a 7-5 6-4 win over former world number two Paula Badosa of Spain.

1111 - PLAY UNDERWAY ON ANOTHER COOL DAY AT MELBOURNE PARK Play got underway as scheduled on the outer courts at Melbourne Park, where there were blustery conditions with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit).

READ MORE Australian Open order of play on Friday

Djokovic braces for stern test against veteran slayer Etcheverry Medvedev caps off day of great escapes, Rybakina out after wild tie-break

Racket change helps Medvedev thwart Ruusuvuori in marathon battle Rybakina exits Australian Open as Blinkova edges 42-point tiebreak

Rune bounced out of Australian Open by wildcard Cazaux Alcaraz staves off Sonego threat to reach Australian Open third round

World number one Swiatek survives huge Collins scare Zverev avoids shock Australian Open upset by qualifier Klein

Collins announces impending retirement after Australian Open exit (Editing by Nick Mulvenney and Michael Perry)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)