HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day six
- Country:
- Australia
Highlights of the sixth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Friday, all times local (GMT +11): 1305 SABALENKA 'DOUBLE BAGELS' TSURENKO
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka continued her quest for her second straight title at Melbourne Park with a dominant 6-0 6-0 victory over Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in just 52 minutes. Sabalenka, who played a nearly flawless match and fired off 16 winners to overpower 28th-seeded Tsurenko, has dropped just six games in three matches so far.
1245 ANISIMOVA KNOCKS OUT BADOSA American Amanda Anisimova made it through to the fourth round of the Australian Open for a third time with a 7-5 6-4 win over former world number two Paula Badosa of Spain.
1111 - PLAY UNDERWAY ON ANOTHER COOL DAY AT MELBOURNE PARK Play got underway as scheduled on the outer courts at Melbourne Park, where there were blustery conditions with the temperature a cool 18 degrees Celsius (64 degrees Fahrenheit).
READ MORE Australian Open order of play on Friday
Djokovic braces for stern test against veteran slayer Etcheverry Medvedev caps off day of great escapes, Rybakina out after wild tie-break
Racket change helps Medvedev thwart Ruusuvuori in marathon battle Rybakina exits Australian Open as Blinkova edges 42-point tiebreak
Rune bounced out of Australian Open by wildcard Cazaux Alcaraz staves off Sonego threat to reach Australian Open third round
World number one Swiatek survives huge Collins scare Zverev avoids shock Australian Open upset by qualifier Klein
Collins announces impending retirement after Australian Open exit (Editing by Nick Mulvenney and Michael Perry)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rybakina and Azarenka advance to the Brisbane International semifinals
Tennis-Sabalenka to renew Rybakina rivalry in Brisbane final
Top-seeded Sabalenka beats Azarenka to set up a Brisbane final against Rybakina
Tennis-Sabalenka to renew Rybakina rivalry in Brisbane final
Rybakina blitzes Sabalenka to win Brisbane International. Dimitrov wins first title in six years