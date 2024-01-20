TN gymnast Oceana hopes KIYG helps in her Olympic pursuit

Left Menu

Fresh from her historic feat at the Junior Nationals, rising Tamil Nadu gymnast Oceana Reena Thomas hopes to keep improving and lead the state's medal rush at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games.

The 14-year-old grabbed the attention by becoming Tamil Nadu's first-ever Junior National gold medallist when she won the Balance Beam event in Bhubaneswar in December last year.

''I am hoping that the platform, the training and the cash prizes, if I win any, can be put into further training for realising the Olympic dream,” said Oceana in a release.

India have not yet won an Olympic quota in gymnastics for the upcoming Paris Games. The World Cup and Asian Championships are the two remaining opportunities for the gymnasts to clinch the berths.

“It was quite unexpected. But I am happy to have won it since I missed out on the sub-junior championship,” she said, reflecting on the win.

Training under coaches Ashok Mishra and Amany Gouda from Egypt, Oceana's day begins with training session at 6 am and ends with another session from 3.30-7 with recovery sessions in between.

The Chennai gymnast dropped out of regular schooling to focus on her training and moved to the High-Performance Centre at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. KIYG 2024 is being held across four cities in Tamil Nadu and will witness over 5,500 athletes compete for medals in 26 sports till January 31.

