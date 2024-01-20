Left Menu

India post 251/7 against Bangladesh in U19 Cricket World Cup; Uday, Adarsh hit fifties

Following a poor start, half-centuries from Uday and Adarsh pulled India back in the game, though Maruf bowled well and took wickets at regular intervals.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 17:43 IST
India post 251/7 against Bangladesh in U19 Cricket World Cup; Uday, Adarsh hit fifties
Indian players in action. (Photo- BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Half-centuries from skipper Uday Singh and Adarsh Singh and a five-wicket haul by pacer Maruf Mridha were the highlights as India were restricted to 251/7 by Bangladesh in their ICC U19 Cricket World Cup campaign opener against Bangladesh at Bloemfontein on Saturday. Following a poor start, half-centuries from Uday and Adarsh pulled India back in the game, though Maruf bowled well and took wickets at regular intervals.

Put to bat first, India were off to a terrible start as the left-arm pace of Maruf Mridha removed all-rounders Arshin Kulkarni (7) and Musheer Khan (6) early. They both were caught behind by wicketkeeper-batter Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and India were reduced to 31/2 in 7.2 overs. At the end of the first powerplay in 10 overs, India were 45/2, with skipper Uday Saharan (10*) and Adarsh Singh (24*) unbeaten at the crease.

India crossed the 50-run mark in 11.2 overs. Adarsh and Uday stitched a useful partnership that helped India get back on track, displaying some fine shot-making. India touched the 100-run mark in 20 overs, with Adarsh (47*) and Uday (32*) unbeaten.

With the help of a four, Adarsh reached his half-century in 67 balls and it included four boundaries. The duo formed a 100-run partnership in 121 balls. Uday also reached his fifty in 67 balls with four boundaries and four sixes.

Chowdhury Md Rizwan ended the 116-run partnership with Rohanat Doullah Borson plucking a catch by Adarsh to send the batter back for 76. India were 147/3 in 31.1 overs. Priyanshu Moliya was next up on the crease. Skipper Uday was the next one to go for 64 (94 balls, four boundaries). India were 169/4 in 39 overs. Men in Blue's run flow was choked by Bangladesh bowlers.

Moliya joined forces with Aravelly Avanish, the wicketkeeper-batter, bringing India's 200 runs in the 44th over. Maruf got his third wicket, dismissing Avanish for 23. India were 202/5 in 43.2 overs.

Maruf continued to strike at key intervals, removing Moliya (23 in 42 balls) and Murugan Abhishek (4) to bring up his five-wicket haul. India were 245/7 in 48.3 overs. Maruf (5/43) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. Rizwan and Rabby also got a wicket each. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024