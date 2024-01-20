India post 251/7 against Bangladesh in U19 Cricket World Cup; Uday, Adarsh hit fifties
Half-centuries from skipper Uday Singh and Adarsh Singh and a five-wicket haul by pacer Maruf Mridha were the highlights as India were restricted to 251/7 by Bangladesh in their ICC U19 Cricket World Cup campaign opener against Bangladesh at Bloemfontein on Saturday. Following a poor start, half-centuries from Uday and Adarsh pulled India back in the game, though Maruf bowled well and took wickets at regular intervals.
Put to bat first, India were off to a terrible start as the left-arm pace of Maruf Mridha removed all-rounders Arshin Kulkarni (7) and Musheer Khan (6) early. They both were caught behind by wicketkeeper-batter Ashiqur Rahman Shibli and India were reduced to 31/2 in 7.2 overs. At the end of the first powerplay in 10 overs, India were 45/2, with skipper Uday Saharan (10*) and Adarsh Singh (24*) unbeaten at the crease.
India crossed the 50-run mark in 11.2 overs. Adarsh and Uday stitched a useful partnership that helped India get back on track, displaying some fine shot-making. India touched the 100-run mark in 20 overs, with Adarsh (47*) and Uday (32*) unbeaten.
With the help of a four, Adarsh reached his half-century in 67 balls and it included four boundaries. The duo formed a 100-run partnership in 121 balls. Uday also reached his fifty in 67 balls with four boundaries and four sixes.
Chowdhury Md Rizwan ended the 116-run partnership with Rohanat Doullah Borson plucking a catch by Adarsh to send the batter back for 76. India were 147/3 in 31.1 overs. Priyanshu Moliya was next up on the crease. Skipper Uday was the next one to go for 64 (94 balls, four boundaries). India were 169/4 in 39 overs. Men in Blue's run flow was choked by Bangladesh bowlers.
Moliya joined forces with Aravelly Avanish, the wicketkeeper-batter, bringing India's 200 runs in the 44th over. Maruf got his third wicket, dismissing Avanish for 23. India were 202/5 in 43.2 overs.
Maruf continued to strike at key intervals, removing Moliya (23 in 42 balls) and Murugan Abhishek (4) to bring up his five-wicket haul. India were 245/7 in 48.3 overs. Maruf (5/43) was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh. Rizwan and Rabby also got a wicket each. (ANI)
