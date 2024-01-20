Soccer-Senegal coach admitted to hospital following Cup of Nations win against Cameroon

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was admitted to hospital in Yamoussoukro for undisclosed reasons following his team's 3-1 victory against Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations, media reported on Saturday. He was admitted late on Friday after Senegal won their second game at the tournament in Ivory Coast, a result that secured them a place in the next round.

Cisse, who stayed overnight at hospital, according to French television Canal Plus, has been coach of his country since 2015 and led them to victory at the last Cup of Nations two years ago. The 47-year-old also coached them at the last two World Cup finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)