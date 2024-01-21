HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Australian Open day eight
Highlights of the eighth day of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Sunday, all times local (GMT +11): 1318 GAUFF CRUISES PAST FRECH U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff made light work of Pole Magdalena Frech to seal a 6-1 6-2 victory on Rod Laver Arena.
U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff made light work of Pole Magdalena Frech to seal a 6-1 6-2 victory on Rod Laver Arena. This is the first time the 19-year-old Gauff, the fourth seed, has made it past the fourth round at Melbourne Park.
1215 PLAY BEGINS AT MELBOURNE PARK Coco Gauff and Magdalena Frech kicked off their fourth round clash at Rod Laver Arena. The temperature was hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (70 Fahrenheit) with a slight chance of rain later in the day.
