Left Menu

Liverpool says injured Salah returning to England from Africa Cup for treatment

PTI | Abidjan | Updated: 22-01-2024 09:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 09:55 IST
Liverpool says injured Salah returning to England from Africa Cup for treatment
  • Country:
  • Cote d'Ivoire

Egypt star Mohamed Salah is leaving the Africa Cup of Nations — at least temporarily — and returning to Liverpool for treatment on a muscle injury, the Premier League club announced late Sunday.

The influential forward was forced off during the first half of Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana in Thursday's Africa Cup group match, causing concern for club and country.

It was later revealed the 31-year-old Salah would miss the Pharaohs' next two fixtures, if they progressed to the knockout stages of the tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Salah will now attend Egypt's final Group B game against Cape Verde on Monday, where victory would secure their place in the last 16, before flying back to Liverpool for rehabilitation.

Liverpool posted an Egyptian FA statement on the club's official website on Sunday evening. The statement read: ''After additional examinations were conducted on Mohamed Salah during the last hours, and after communication between the national team's medical staff and his counterpart at Liverpool FC, it was decided that the player will return to England after the Cape Verde match tomorrow to complete his treatment, with the hope that he will join the national team in the semi-final of the AFCON if we qualify.'' Earlier Sunday, Salah said he is still convinced he will finally win the Africa Cup ''sooner or later.'' Egypt has yet to win a game at the Africa Cup with two draws. The Pharaohs are second to group winner Cape Verde. Only the top two in each group are assured of advancing. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India
4
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024