Taylor Swift's NFL playoff tour takes her to Buffalo for Chiefs game against Bills

PTI | Orchardpark | Updated: 22-01-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 12:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Love was in the cold Buffalo air with Taylor Swift cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. And even Kelce's brother Jason got into the act during the Chiefs' 27-24- victory in a divisional playoff game.

Swift blew a kiss after someone greeted her by yelling, “Bills by a billion,” upon arriving at Highmark Stadium.

The pop music superstar was escorted by a heavy security presence to a suite overlooking the west end zone, and located just below the name of Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy's name on the stadium's Wall of Fame.

Then it was Travis Kelce's turn to show some love to Swift. After catching a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, the star tight end threw the football into the crowd, then turned and made a heart gesture with his hands toward the suite where Swift was seated in the opposite corner of the stadium.

The touchdown marked the 15th time quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kelce connected in the playoffs, matching the NFL record set by Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Mahomes and Kelce broke the mark early in the third quarter with another TD, this one a 3-yard pass that gave Kansas City a 20-17 lead.

Among those in the suite with Swift was Jason Kelce, who was caught by cameras shirtless and holding a can of beer while celebrating his brother's first touchdown. Kelce is the Eagles' center who told teammates in confidence after Philadelphia's playoff loss to Tampa Bay last week that he's retiring after 13 seasons.

Swift arrived wearing a white jacket with red Chiefs trim, and featuring a large red star.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner has become a regular at Chiefs home and away games since the two began dating earlier this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

