Usman Khawaja cleared to play in Brisbane Test against West Indies after blow to helmet in Adelaide

Australia's star opener Usman Khawaja has been cleared to play in the second Test against West Indies in Brisbane after he passed all his concussion protocols following a blow to his helmet in the Adelaide Test. Khawaja sustained a blow on the helmet in the first Test in Adelaide. In the second innings, Australia were to chase down 26 to emerge victorious in the series opener.

With the scores level, West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph delivered a 138 kph bouncer that skidded through from around the wicket and drew blood from the 37-year-old Khawaja as he tried to move his head from the line of the ball but it struck him on the helmet first. Khawaja passed the initial concussion test and is due to return to training last Tuesday for Australia's main session. The opener was spitting blood and feeling his upper jaw and cheekbone area before leaving the playing arena with medical staff. "Khawaja was assessed again today and has no symptoms of delayed concussion. He will train at the Gabba tomorrow," a Cricket Australia spokesperson confirmed on Monday afternoon as quoted by cricket.com.au.

With Khawaja likely to return in the second Test, Australia will probably put up the same playing XI with Matthew Renshaw unlikely to be in the playing 11. The pace attack will consist of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood. The pace trio will play their first Test of the season together.

In the first Test, Hazlewood crossed the 250-wicket mark in red-ball cricket for Australia. With this record, all frontline bowlers have achieved the tally becoming the first-ever bowling attack to do so. All three pacers have been rested for the ODI series against West Indies and they could return to play against New Zealand for the two-match Test series. (ANI)

