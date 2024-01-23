Soccer-Cape Verde and Egypt seal last-16 places at Cup of Nations

Cape Verde's Bryan Teixeira scored a 99th minute equaliser as they held record seven-time champions Egypt to a 2-2 Group B draw at the Africa Cup of Nations, with both sides reaching the last-16 after a pulsating clash on Monday. Cape Verde had already been confirmed as group winners before a ball was kicked and took the lead against the run of play through striker Benchimol at the end of the first half.

Egypt hit back five minutes into the second period when Trezeguet produced a neat finish from a tight angle, before Mohamed thought he had won the game in added-time after racing onto a long pass to score but Teixeira had the final say. Cape Verde claimed Group B top spot with seven points from their three games followed by Egypt on three points in second place and Ghana third with two points.

The group phase finishes on Wednesday when Ghana, who drew 2-2 with Mozambique, will find out if they are one of the best third-place finishers to advance.

