Left Menu

"He's pretty close to negative": Pat Cummins backs Travis Head to recover from COVID in time for Gabba Test

The second Test match between Australia and West Indies will be played on Thursday at the Gabba in Brisbane.

ANI | Updated: 23-01-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 11:43 IST
"He's pretty close to negative": Pat Cummins backs Travis Head to recover from COVID in time for Gabba Test
Travis Head (Photo: Cricket Australia/ X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia captain Pat Cummins is confident that star batter Travis Head will be able to take place in the second Test against West Indies despite having COVID-19 and believes that the left-handed batter is "pretty close to a negative." Head postponed his arrival in Brisbane by one day to allow himself more time to heal at home, but he was scheduled to work out with the rest of the squad at the Gabba on Tuesday evening. There is still hope that he may test negative before the start of the game, but even if he does not, he will be free to play, although with certain additional precautions in place.

"Think he's almost out of it. He's fine, and feeling good. Think he'll train tonight. Obviously, even if he's still positive he can still play, there'll just be a few protocols. But think he's pretty close to a negative," said Pat Cummins as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. In Adelaide, Head's 119 off 134 balls turned an uncertain Australia first innings into a lead, nearly enough to win by an innings in two days.

Given that the game began on a Wednesday, there was no Test cricket over the weekend at Adelaide. As a bowler, Cummins is unlikely to shy away from early finishes - and has cited the shorter Tests this summer as a reason why Australia's attack would remain intact throughout the home season - but he also believes that contests, where the ball holds sway, produce more exciting sport. "I've played in Tests that have fizzled out into a five-day draw and think everyone walks away feeling a bit empty whereas [have] played in two or three-day matches where everyone can't take their eyes off the TV for a minute. Ideally, you want it to go a bit longer than two days but you want it to be a good contest between bat and ball. A couple of the Tests this summer have been fantastic, feels like every session has importance and each side can win," he said.

The second Test match between Australia and West Indies will be played on Thursday at the Gabba in Brisbane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024