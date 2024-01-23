Left Menu

FACTBOX-Cricket-India v England test series

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2024 13:56 IST
FACTBOX-Cricket-India v England test series
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Following is a factbox on the five-match test series between India and England beginning in Hyderabad on Thursday: FIXTURES

First test: Jan. 25-29, Hyderabad Second test: Feb. 2-6, Vishakhapatman

Third test: Feb. 15-19, Rajkot Fourth test: Feb. 23-27, Ranchi

Fifth test: March 7-11, Dharamsala *Play begins 0400 GMT/0930 local

INDIA World ranking: 2

Captain: Rohit Sharma Coach: Rahul Dravid

Top-ranked batsman: Rohit Sharma (10) Top-ranked bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin (1)

India squad for first two tests: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar ENGLAND

World ranking: 3 Captain: Ben Stokes

Coach: Brendon McCullum Top-ranked batsman: Joe Root (2)

Top-ranked bowler: Ollie Robinson (6) England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood

HEAD-TO-HEAD IN INDIA: Test series: 16

India wins: 8 England wins: 5

Draws: 3 OVERALL HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Test series: 35 India won: 11

England won: 19 Draws: 5

LAST THREE SERIES 2018: England beat India 4-1 in five-test series in England

2020-21: India beat England 3-1 in four-test series in India 2021-22: Five-test series in England ended in 2-2 draw

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualisation of school girls

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America sales boost; Cameroon rolls out the world's first malaria vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India's Cipla Q3 profit tops estimates on North America...

 Global
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan stocks keep surging, central banks seen on hold

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer precision drug trial; Countries risk missing deadline for pandemic accord, says WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech challenges AstraZeneca with breast cancer prec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024