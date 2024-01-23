FACTBOX-Cricket-India v England test series

Following is a factbox on the five-match test series between India and England beginning in Hyderabad on Thursday: FIXTURES

First test: Jan. 25-29, Hyderabad Second test: Feb. 2-6, Vishakhapatman

Third test: Feb. 15-19, Rajkot Fourth test: Feb. 23-27, Ranchi

Fifth test: March 7-11, Dharamsala *Play begins 0400 GMT/0930 local

INDIA World ranking: 2

Captain: Rohit Sharma Coach: Rahul Dravid

Top-ranked batsman: Rohit Sharma (10) Top-ranked bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin (1)

India squad for first two tests: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar ENGLAND

World ranking: 3 Captain: Ben Stokes

Coach: Brendon McCullum Top-ranked batsman: Joe Root (2)

Top-ranked bowler: Ollie Robinson (6) England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood

HEAD-TO-HEAD IN INDIA: Test series: 16

India wins: 8 England wins: 5

Draws: 3 OVERALL HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Test series: 35 India won: 11

England won: 19 Draws: 5

LAST THREE SERIES 2018: England beat India 4-1 in five-test series in England

2020-21: India beat England 3-1 in four-test series in India 2021-22: Five-test series in England ended in 2-2 draw

