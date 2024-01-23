FACTBOX-Cricket-India v England test series
- Country:
- India
Following is a factbox on the five-match test series between India and England beginning in Hyderabad on Thursday: FIXTURES
First test: Jan. 25-29, Hyderabad Second test: Feb. 2-6, Vishakhapatman
Third test: Feb. 15-19, Rajkot Fourth test: Feb. 23-27, Ranchi
Fifth test: March 7-11, Dharamsala *Play begins 0400 GMT/0930 local
INDIA World ranking: 2
Captain: Rohit Sharma Coach: Rahul Dravid
Top-ranked batsman: Rohit Sharma (10) Top-ranked bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin (1)
India squad for first two tests: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar ENGLAND
World ranking: 3 Captain: Ben Stokes
Coach: Brendon McCullum Top-ranked batsman: Joe Root (2)
Top-ranked bowler: Ollie Robinson (6) England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, Mark Wood
HEAD-TO-HEAD IN INDIA: Test series: 16
India wins: 8 England wins: 5
Draws: 3 OVERALL HEAD-TO-HEAD:
Test series: 35 India won: 11
England won: 19 Draws: 5
LAST THREE SERIES 2018: England beat India 4-1 in five-test series in England
2020-21: India beat England 3-1 in four-test series in India 2021-22: Five-test series in England ended in 2-2 draw
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Afghanistan Cricket Board modifies sanctions imposed on Mujeeb, Fazal, Naveen allowing them to participate in franchise cricket
Jharkhand: Idols 'vandalised' inside Ranchi temple, locals stage protest
Cricket-Afghan board allows trio to play in franchise leagues with salary cut
Brand 'Jaipur Kurti' Ties up with Franchise India, Pioneering a New Chapter in India's Fashion Evolution
Indian women hockey team beat New Zealand 3-1 in Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi.