Jannik Sinner ends 10-time champion Novak Djokovic's unbeaten streak in Australian Open semifinals

He'll play either third-seeded Daniil Medvedev or No. 6 Alexander Zverev for the championship on Sunday. Djokovic's bid for a record-extending 11th Australian and 25th major title overall will have to wait. Every previous time he'd won a quarterfinal in Australia, Djokovic had gone on to win the hardcourt title.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-01-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 12:58 IST
Jannik Sinner ends 10-time champion Novak Djokovic''s unbeaten streak in Australian Open semifinals
Jannik Sinner has upset Novak Djokovic to reach the Australian Open men's final, ending the 10-time champion's career unbeaten streak in semifinals at Melbourne Park.

The 22-year-old Italian broke Djokovic's serve twice in each of the first two sets but missed a match point in the third set of a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory Friday that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time. He'll play either third-seeded Daniil Medvedev or No. 6 Alexander Zverev for the championship on Sunday.

Djokovic's bid for a record-extending 11th Australian and 25th major title overall will have to wait. He hadn't lost a match at Melbourne Park since 2018 and was on a 33-match winning streak at the season's first major. Every previous time he'd won a quarterfinal in Australia, Djokovic had gone on to win the hardcourt title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

