Ad-hoc Committee of WFI to organise 2023 Senior Free Style competition

The Ad-hoc Committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday announced the 2023 Senior Free Style, Greco Roman Style and Women National Wrestling Championship in Jaipur from 2nd to 5th February. "600-700 wrestlers from more than 20 states/units including eminent wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal, Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor, Sunil Kumar, Yash, Sagar Jaglan, Deepak Punia, Nisha, Narender Cheema, Ravinder Khatri, Lalita and others will participate in Senior National Wrestling Championship," Ad-hoc Committee stated in a press release.

The top wrestling teams of India, Indian Railways, Services, Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab etc. will also take part in the event. "Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has already communicated that only National Wrestling championships for various age categories organized under the supervision of the IOA appointed Ad-hoc Committee for Wrestling are sanctioned and recognised championships for wrestling under the Sports Code and all government benefits will only accrue to the sportspersons participating in such National Championships. Only the Ad-hoc committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of submitting entries to participate in international sports events," the statement further added.

Earlier, the Ad-Hoc Committee announced that U20 and U15 freestyle, greco-roman and women's national wrestling championships will be held in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh from February 11-17 this year. Around 1,200 wrestlers will be participating to take part in the U20 and U15 championships. India's wrestling has seen a major shift since the conclusion of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections. After Singh's victory in the WFI elections, emotional Sakshi Malik broke down as she left the venue announcing her retirement from wrestling while addressing a press conference in the national capital. Later, Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia and World Championship medalist Vinesh Phogat also returned their government honours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)