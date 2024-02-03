Left Menu

Bangladesh to play all-format series against Sri Lanka at home from March 4 onwards

The series will also include three T20Is and three ODIs. The white-ball leg of the series will start from March 4 onwards with the first T20I at Sylhet. The first ODI will take place on March 13 at Chattogram. Sylhet will be hosting the T20Is while Chattogram will host all ODIs.

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 10:08 IST
Bangladesh to play all-format series against Sri Lanka at home from March 4 onwards
BCB logo. . Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh will be playing two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) matches against Sri Lanka at home, in Sylhet and Chattogram from March 22 onwards, announced Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The series will also include three T20Is and three ODIs. The white-ball leg of the series will start from March 4 onwards with the first T20I at Sylhet. The first ODI will take place on March 13 at Chattogram. Sylhet will be hosting the T20Is while Chattogram will host all ODIs.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for Sri Lanka's 2024 tour which includes three T20 internationals, three ODIs and two Tests," said a statement from BCB. Sri Lanka will be arriving in Dhaka from March 1.

Sri Lanka recently played a three match ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe at home from January 6-18. Sri Lanka won the ODI series 2-0, with one match producing no result, while they won the T20I series 2-1. Bangladesh also played three-match ODI and T20I series against New Zealand away from home. New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1 while the T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw after the second T20I failed to produce a result. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meeting

Indonesia palace: no talks of finance minister's resignation in cabinet meet...

 Indonesia
2
Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of discontent

Indonesia's Jokowi insists 'no problem' in cabinet amid rumbles of disconten...

 Global
3
Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say experts

Increased capex on infra to spur steel demand, attract investments, say expe...

 India
4
Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

Euro zone bond yields jump after US jobs data shifts rate outlook

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024