Bangladesh to play all-format series against Sri Lanka at home from March 4 onwards

Bangladesh will be playing two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) matches against Sri Lanka at home, in Sylhet and Chattogram from March 22 onwards, announced Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). The series will also include three T20Is and three ODIs. The white-ball leg of the series will start from March 4 onwards with the first T20I at Sylhet. The first ODI will take place on March 13 at Chattogram. Sylhet will be hosting the T20Is while Chattogram will host all ODIs.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the itinerary for Sri Lanka's 2024 tour which includes three T20 internationals, three ODIs and two Tests," said a statement from BCB. Sri Lanka will be arriving in Dhaka from March 1.

Sri Lanka recently played a three match ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe at home from January 6-18. Sri Lanka won the ODI series 2-0, with one match producing no result, while they won the T20I series 2-1. Bangladesh also played three-match ODI and T20I series against New Zealand away from home. New Zealand won the ODI series 2-1 while the T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw after the second T20I failed to produce a result. (ANI)

