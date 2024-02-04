Rugby-Scotland hold off superb Wales comeback to win Six Nations classic

Winger Duhan van der Merwe scored two tries as Scotland claimed a dramatic first win in Cardiff for 22 years after withstanding a remarkable fightback from Wales to seal a 27-26 victory on Saturday. Prop Pierre Schoeman also crossed for a try for the visitors who led 27-0 early in the second half and looked like racking up a record score against the Welsh before yellow cards for hooker George Turner and centre Sione Tuipulotu killed their momentum and the hosts scored 26 unanswered points.

Wales, who picked up two bonus points, burst into life to use their numerical advantage to great effect, scoring four tries through flankers James Botham and Alex Mann, winger Rio Dyer and number eight Aaron Wainwright. Scotland coach Gregor Townsend will be concerned by his side’s capitulation having been so dominant in the first half, while Wales counterpart Warren Gatland will rue six lost lineouts on their own throw, several in attacking situations.

