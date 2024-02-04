Left Menu

PSG and Real Madrid yet to comment on whether Kylian Mbappé has decided to join Madrid

Further details on the length of his expected contract at Madrid were not given.When contacted by The Associated Press, PSG declined to comment and Madrid did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.Madrid has twice failed with previous bids to sign Mbapp, who signed a new deal with PSG in May 2022 shortly before his existing contract was expiring.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-02-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 10:23 IST
PSG and Real Madrid yet to comment on whether Kylian Mbappé has decided to join Madrid
  • Country:
  • France

Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid did not comment Saturday on the latest media speculation saying star forward Kylian Mbappé has decided to leave PSG for Madrid next season.

According to online reports from French newspaper Le Parisien and ESPN, the 25-year-old Mbappé will join the Spanish giant after his PSG contract runs out at the end of June. Further details on the length of his expected contract at Madrid were not given.

When contacted by The Associated Press, PSG declined to comment and Madrid did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Madrid has twice failed with previous bids to sign Mbappé, who signed a new deal with PSG in May 2022 shortly before his existing contract was expiring. The two-year contract he signed back then included the option for an extra year, which Mbappé did not take up, meaning he can leave for free this summer.

He has remained mostly tight-lipped about his future, although in January he gave a glimmer of hope to PSG fans that he might stay.

Mbappé scored his 20th league goal of the season for French league leader PSG on Friday night, extending his club-record tally to 241 goals in just 288 games. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024