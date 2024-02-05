Left Menu

Soccer-England to play Bosnia and Iceland in June ahead of Euro 2024

England will host Iceland and Bosnia & Herzegovina for friendly matches in June ahead of the European Championship, the English FA said on Monday. It will be England's first match at Newcastle United's home ground since 2005. The Euro 2020 finalists will face Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 7.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 16:11 IST
Soccer-England to play Bosnia and Iceland in June ahead of Euro 2024

England will host Iceland and Bosnia & Herzegovina for friendly matches in June ahead of the European Championship, the English FA said on Monday. The friendly with Bosnia & Herzegovina will take place at St James' Park on June 3. It will be England's first match at Newcastle United's home ground since 2005.

The Euro 2020 finalists will face Iceland at Wembley Stadium on June 7. Both matches will kick off at 7.45 pm local time. Wembley is also set to host England's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium on March 23 and 26.

"Both opponents in June are sure to provide stiff competition and play an important part in our preparation for the tournament", England manager Gareth Southgate said in a statement. England, in Group C with Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia, begin their Euro 2024 campaign on June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

Iraq bans 8 local banks from US dollar transactions

 Iraq
4
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024