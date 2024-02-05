Left Menu

4th India Fashion Awards to be held in Mumbai next month

Celebrating the creativity and innovation of the fashion industry players, the upcoming fourth edition of India Fashion Awards IFA will be held in Mumbai, starting March 7.The two-day event, scheduled to take place at St. Regis Hotel, will have the theme of Fashion for Good and explore the different facets of sustainability that resonate with the forward thinking ethos of the fashion realm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 18:56 IST
4th India Fashion Awards to be held in Mumbai next month
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating the creativity and innovation of the fashion industry players, the upcoming fourth edition of India Fashion Awards (IFA) will be held in Mumbai, starting March 7.

The two-day event, scheduled to take place at St. Regis Hotel, will have the theme of 'Fashion for Good' and explore the different facets of sustainability that resonate with the forward thinking ethos of the fashion realm. It aims to acknowledge the unsung heroes behind the scenes as well as the artisans who play a vital role in sustaining the fashion ecosystem ''IFA is a movement that aims to change the dynamics of the fashion industry. We plan to bring together every individual from the fashion fraternity transcending their distinct roles in the entire ecosystem, along with the 'farm to fashion' approach which talks about adding value in each step of the process– reflecting the true essence of sustainability,'' said Sanjay Nigam, founder of IFA, in a statement.

The awards will be given in 30 plus categories, including 'Designer of the Year', 'Fashion Stylist of the Year', 'Model of the Year', 'Makeup Artist of the Year', 'Fashion Influencer of the Year' and 'Fashion Photographer of the Year'.

Besides awards, the two-day conclave will also host sessions and panel discussions -- all ''designed to foster growth and innovation within the fashion ecosystem and make a positive impact''. The ceremony will come to a close on March 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024