4th India Fashion Awards to be held in Mumbai next month

Celebrating the creativity and innovation of the fashion industry players, the upcoming fourth edition of India Fashion Awards (IFA) will be held in Mumbai, starting March 7.

The two-day event, scheduled to take place at St. Regis Hotel, will have the theme of 'Fashion for Good' and explore the different facets of sustainability that resonate with the forward thinking ethos of the fashion realm. It aims to acknowledge the unsung heroes behind the scenes as well as the artisans who play a vital role in sustaining the fashion ecosystem ''IFA is a movement that aims to change the dynamics of the fashion industry. We plan to bring together every individual from the fashion fraternity transcending their distinct roles in the entire ecosystem, along with the 'farm to fashion' approach which talks about adding value in each step of the process– reflecting the true essence of sustainability,'' said Sanjay Nigam, founder of IFA, in a statement.

The awards will be given in 30 plus categories, including 'Designer of the Year', 'Fashion Stylist of the Year', 'Model of the Year', 'Makeup Artist of the Year', 'Fashion Influencer of the Year' and 'Fashion Photographer of the Year'.

Besides awards, the two-day conclave will also host sessions and panel discussions -- all ''designed to foster growth and innovation within the fashion ecosystem and make a positive impact''. The ceremony will come to a close on March 8.

