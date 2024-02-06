Sports News Roundup: Pegula parts ways with coach Witt; Clippers edge Hawks, extend win streak and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL-Record 68 million Americans to bet on Super Bowl

A record 67.8 million American adults are expected to bet $23.1 billion on Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the American Gaming Association said on Tuesday. The number of American adults planning to bet on the NFL's title game is up 35% from a survey conducted last year by the trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, while the estimated value of wagers is up from $16 billion last year.

NFL-Vegas spectacle launches Super Bowl week, with Taylor Swift's name on everyone's lips

Super Bowl week opened on Monday night with a sensory-overload spectacle at the Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, and a sprinkling of Taylor Swift. Bellowing announcers, thumping music, dancers, drummers and painted men flooded the in-field while more than 23,000 paying fans filled the stands of the arena, waving flags and placards while howling at the master of ceremonies and jeering the Kansas City Chiefs.

Olympics-Oldest living French medallist gets another chance to shine at Paris 2024

Charles Coste did not get to hear "La Marseillaise" when he stood on top of the podium at the 1948 Summer Games in London, but France's oldest living Olympic medallist will get another moment in the spotlight when he carries the Paris 2024 torch. Coste, who turns 100 on Thursday, won a track cycling Olympic gold in the team pursuit with Pierre Adam, Serge Blusson and Fernand Decanali.

Joel Embiid out at least 4 weeks after knee procedure

Reigning league MVP Joel Embiid will be sidelined at least four weeks following a knee procedure Tuesday, the Philadelphia 76ers announced. The star center underwent the procedure to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee.

Reports: Ricky Rubio making return to Barcelona

Ricky Rubio signed a deal with FC Barcelona until the end of the 2023-24 EuroLeague season, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. The 33-year-old point guard announced his retirement from the NBA last month after 12 seasons in the league.

Olympics-Paris 2024 surprised at reports of investigation into chief's remuneration

Paris 2024 Olympics Organisers expressed surprise at media reports on Tuesday that the committee's President Tony Estanguet was allegedly facing a judicial investigation into his pay. Paris 2024 compliance and public affairs director Blandine Sorbe told reporters that the organising committee had not been contacted by the financial prosecutor's office.

Tennis-Pegula parts ways with coach Witt

World number four Jessica Pegula has ended her five-year coaching partnership with David Witt who said the split had come as a complete surprise. American Pegula exited the Australian Open in the second round after losing to Frenchwoman Clara Burel and withdrew from the doubles event in which she was partnered up with Coco Gauff.

NBA roundup: Clippers edge Hawks, extend win streak

Kawhi Leonard scored 10 of his 36 points in the final five minutes to help the visiting Los Angeles Clippers hold off the Atlanta Hawks 149-144 on Monday and extend their winning streak to four games. Leonard, named the Western Conference's Player of the Week earlier in the day, put the Clippers ahead with a putback basket at 4:52, then provided separation with six points over back-to-back possessions -- a three-point play followed by a 3-pointer. He was 13-for-20 from the field with five 3-pointers.

Motor racing-Surprised Bottas expects Hamilton to fit in well at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's former Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas expects the seven-times Formula One world champion to be a good fit for Ferrari when the Briton moves to Maranello next year. The switch was announced last week after Hamilton, 39, exercised a break clause in his new contract and signed for the sport's oldest, most successful and most glamorous team on a multi-year deal.

Tennis-Djokovic, Nadal to headline 'Six Kings Slam' in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia will host a new elite tennis exhibition featuring Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal with three other Grand Slam winners in October, the country's General Entertainment Authority has announced. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune will also play at the 'Six Kings Slam', which will form part of the Saudi cultural and entertainment festival Riyadh Season, organisers said.

(With inputs from agencies.)