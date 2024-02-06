Left Menu

ICC U19 WC: "Had belief in myself I could do it...": Indian captain Saharan following win against SA in semis

The Indian U19s survived a top-order collapse and rode on masterful knocks from skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas to reach the final of the showpiece event with a nervy two-wicket win over South Africa at Benoni on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 23:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 23:02 IST
ICC U19 WC: "Had belief in myself I could do it...": Indian captain Saharan following win against SA in semis
Indian skipper Uday Saharan. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Following the two-wicket win in the semifinals of the ICC U19 World Cup, Indian skipper Uday Saharan said that he had belief in himself that he could win the game for his country. The Indian U19s survived a top-order collapse and rode on masterful knocks from skipper Uday Saharan and Sachin Dhas to reach the final of the showpiece event with a nervy two-wicket win over South Africa at Benoni on Tuesday.

"I had a belief in myself that I could do it, just one partnership we needed and could cross the line. When the ball was new, took some time but once it became old we played our shots.We were well behind at one point. Kept saying one thing we have to bat till the end. It was a matter of one partnership. I get that from my dad (taking the game deep). When I walked into bat, ball was nipping a bit, and there was a good bounce. Later it started coming onto the bat better. We do not let the morale get low in the dressing room at all - our environment and coaches are superb. It is a great feeling to reach the final. We got a taste of close games," said Uday in the post-match presentation. Coming to the match, India put the South Africa U19 team to bat first. Lhuan-dre Pretorius (76 in 102 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Richard Seletswane (64 in 100 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) hit crucial half-centuries. South Africa made 244/7 in 50 overs.

Raj Limbani (3/60) was the pick of the bowlers for India. Musheer Khan (2/43), Saumy Pandey (1/38) and Naman Tiwari (1/52) also were among the wickets for India. In the chase of 245 runs, India was reduced to 32/4. But Sachin Dhas (96 in 95 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and skipper Uday Saharan (81 in 124 balls, with six fours) helped India back in the game with a brilliant 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Though India lost three wickets towards the end, Limbani (13*) kept his nerves and won India the game, securing them another final.

Kwena Maphanka (3/32) and Tristan Luus (3/37) were the pick of the bowlers for Proteas. Saharan was given the 'Player of the Match' for his calm and composed half-century. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024