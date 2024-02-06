Pro Kabaddi League: UP Yoddhas keep playoffs hopes alive with 32-25 win over Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas kept their hopes of reaching the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 playoffs alive with a 32-25 win over the UP Yoddhas at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Their star raider Narender scored an impressive 'SUPER 10', while the team skipper and star defender Sahil Gulia got a 'HIGH FIVE', as the Tamil Thalaivas moved to eighth, just two places below the playoff spots, as per a press release from PKL.

Yoddhas took an early lead as Gagana Gowda and Mahipal combined for seven raid points. For the Tamil Thalaivas, Narender was their main raider, but he did not get much support from his teammates. Just as Yoddhas were taking a decisive lead, the Tamil Thalaivas' raiders upped the ante. While Narendar was their main threat, Sahil Gulia did well in the Left Corner with a 'HIGH FIVE' as the team went into the first half with the score reading 21-16 in their search for a spot in the knockouts.

In the second half, the Yoddhas scored two consecutive points, putting the Thalaivas in a 'SUPER TACKLE' situation. However, Himanshu ensured that they made up the points by scoring in a 'DO OR DIE' raid. This gave the Tami Thalaivas some momentum as they scored two consecutive points. After losing the lead to the Tamil Thalaivas, the Yoddhas tried their best to come back into the game. Anil Kumar and Mahipal both had successful raids, but their defenders were unable to keep the Tamil Thalaivas and their raiders out of the points.

Narender kept his form up to complete his ninth 'SUPER 10' of the season as the Tamil Thalaivas began to take an unassailable lead. For the UP Yoddhas, their raiders were constantly caught by skipper Sahil Gulia, who kept the Tamil Thalaivas afloat in the race for a playoff spot with this important victory. (ANI)

