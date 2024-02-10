"He developed interest in cricket after 2011 World Cup": India U19 pacer Naman's father Suryanath Tiwari

Ahead of the U19 World Cup final between India and Australia, the Boys in Blue pacer Naman Tiwari's father Suryanath Tiwari on Saturday said that the 18-year-old developed an interest in cricket after the 2011 World Cup. Suryanath told ANI that he brought the "first bat-ball" for the U19 player after the 2011 World Cup.

He praised his son and said that Naman was "brilliant" in his studies as well. "He developed an interest in cricket after the 2011 World Cup, that is when I bought him his first bat-ball... When he insisted on joining a cricket academy, I got him admitted into one... He was brilliant in his studies too. He requested me to give him three years to prove himself, after which I never questioned him and I only supported him... Within one year he qualified for U-14, and later for U-19...," Suryanath said.

Recapping India's previous match against South Africa, the young Indian side put the South Africa U19 team to bat first. South Africa made 244/7 in 50 overs. Chasing 245 runs, India were reduced to 32/4. But Sachin Dhas (96 in 95 balls, with 11 fours and a six) and skipper Uday Saharan (81 in 124 balls, with six fours) helped India back in the game with a brilliant 172-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Though India lost three wickets towards the end, Limbani (13*) kept his nerves and won India the game, securing another final. India will lock horns against Australia in the final match of the U19 World Cup on Sunday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. (ANI)

