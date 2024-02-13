Left Menu

Indian Army organizes final of Gurez Premier League in J-K's Dawar

The unique event aimed to promote sports and community engagement, particularly in remote regions like Gurez Valley

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 20:22 IST
Indian Army organizes final of Gurez Premier League in J-K's Dawar
Indian Army organized final of Gurez Premier League in Dawar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The final of the Gurez Premier League was organized by the Indian Army in Dawar in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The unique event aimed to promote sports and community engagement, particularly in remote regions like Gurez Valley. Snow cricket, played amidst the picturesque snow-capped landscapes, brought together locals and soldiers, fostering camaraderie and sportsmanship.

"The initiative had a profound impact on civilians residing in Gurez Valley. It provided them with a platform to showcase their sporting talent and interact with the Indian Army in a non-military context. For the local youth, participating in the tournament offered a sense of belonging and pride, contributing to their physical and mental well-being," a statement said. It said the final of Snow Cricket had a multifaceted social impact on the region. It strengthened the bond between the Indian Army and civilians, fostering mutual trust and cooperation.

It also provided a welcome distraction from the harsh winter conditions, bringing moments of joy and unity to the community. Overall, it left a lasting impression on both participants and spectators, exemplifying the power of sports in fostering positive social change. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

