Rohit's fifty takes India at 93/3 after losing quick wickets against England (Day 01, Lunch)

India skipper Rohit Sharma's 52-run knock took the hosts to 93/3 against England at lunch of the third Test match on day one in Rajkot on Thursday. At lunch, Rohit (52* runs from 74 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (24 runs from 44 balls) were on the crease as India stood at 93/3.

After winning the toss, India decided to bat first at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in the third Test match. Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal (10 runs from 10) opened for the hosts and had a steady start to the game.

The young opener faced England quick James Anderson in the first ball of the Test match, but the 22-year-old did not hesitate to smash a four. However, Jaiswal fell short in the 4th over and had to leave the crease Mark Wood enduced the edge that went to the slip cordon. Shubman Gill replaced Jaiswal on the pitch.

But Gill failed to score a run after facing nine balls and was dismissed by Wood in the 6th over once again fending an away going delivery to be caught behind. Rajat Patidar came on the crease in place of Gill. Patidar tried to build a partnership with the India skipper but failed as Tom Hartley bagged his wicket in the 9th over. Ravindra Jadeja replaced Patidar on the crease.

After losing three wickets within the first 10 overs, Rohit took control of India's inning and smashed 8 fours at a strike rate of 70.27. India reached the 50-run mark in the 14th over after facing 82 balls.

In the 14th over, Anderson dismissed the India skipper. But Rohit did not waste any time to challenge the umpire's decision. Later, the umpire's call was changed and he was upheld. On the other hand, Wood and Hartley continue to be the only wicket-taker in the first session and hold India at 93/3.

In the first session, 25 overs were played and 93 runs were scored. In the upcoming session, Rohit and Jadeja will look forward to building stronger their ongoing 50-run partnership.

Ahead of the third Test match, uncapped players like Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel were handed their Test caps. Former India spinner Anil Kumble handed his maiden Test cap to Sarfaraz Khan. On the other hand, Dhruv Jurel received his cap from Dinesh Karthik before the third Test in Rajkot on Thursday. Brief score: India 93/3 (Rohit Sharma 52*, Ravindra Jadeja 24*, Yashasvi Jaiswal 10; Mark Wood 2/26) vs England. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)