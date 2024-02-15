Soccer-Joo's brace moves Ulsan to verge of Asian Champions League quarters

Ulsan Hyundai put one foot in the quarter-finals of the Asian Champions League on Thursday as the South Korean champions handed Japanese second division side Ventforet Kofu a 3-0 defeat at Ulsan Munsu Stadium.

Joo Min-kyu scored twice in eight minutes late in the first half to give Ulsan control of the tie and Seol Young-woo hit his side's third 16 minutes after the interval. The teams will meet in Tokyo in the return leg next week with Kofu, the first second division side to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition, facing an uphill task to overturn the deficit.

Yoshiyuki Shinoda's side were second-best throughout with Joo and Um Won-sang both hitting the woodwork in the opening 20 minutes for the Hong Myung-bo's K-League champions. The breakthrough came eight minutes before halftime when Joo headed in from close range after Kofu goalkeeper Kohei Kawata parried Um's cross into his path.

Kaito Kamiyama then brought Kim Min-woo down in the penalty area on the stroke of halftime and Joo converted to double his tally and Ulsan's lead. Seol scored the third in the 61st minute, charging deep into Kofu territory from inside his own half before receiving a return pass from Um and slotting past Kawata.

Substitute Peter Utaka saw his shot tipped onto the post by Jo Hyeon-woo with nine minutes remaining and soon after the former Nigeria international had another effort ruled out for offside as Kofu sought a way back into the game. Ulsan's victory comes after Jeonbuk Motors won 2-0 in the first leg of their battle with fellow South Koreans Pohang Steelers on Wednesday.

Kawasaki Frontale from Japan hold a 3-2 advantage over Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan while Yokohama F Marinos gave up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Bangkok United. In the western half of the draw, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the only goal as Al-Nassr beat fellow Saudi Pro League side Al-Fayha on Wednesday, when Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates drew 0-0 with Nasaf from Uzbekistan.

Four-times champions Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia face Iran's Sepahan later on Thursday, with Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad taking on Navbahor from Uzbekistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)