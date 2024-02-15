ISL: East Bengal FC rope in Aleksandar Pantic to replace injured Jose Pardo

East Bengal FC have roped in Serbian defender Aleksandar Pantic for the remainder of the current Indian Super League (ISL) season to replace Jose Antonio Pardo, who has been ruled out of the season due to an injury. Pantic has plied his trade across several top European clubs like Villarreal CF, Red Star Belgrade and Dynamo Kyiv and the centre-back has also represented Serbia's U-19 and U-21 teams in the past.

"In Pantic we have a player with huge experience of playing for top European clubs like Villarreal, Dynamo Kyiv and Red Star Belgrade. I know him from my stint in Cypriot football, and it's very good for us that he was playing for Doxa just until the last transfer window," East Bengal FC Head Coach Carles Cuadrat said as quoted by ISL. Cuadrat also acknowledged Emami Group's swiftness in finding able replacements, saying, "It's challenging to find quality free players once the transfer market closes, but the management has worked tirelessly and supported me whenever we've had to find good replacements. First finding Hijazi as Elsey's replacement in September and now signing Pantic for the spot left vacant by Pardo - I really appreciate the fact that the management understands the situation and is working in the right direction. We are waiting to meet Pantic as soon as his visa is issued."

Excited to join East Bengal FC, Pantic, who has played in the top divisions of Serbia, Spain, Ukraine, Poland and Cyprus, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to join a legendary club like East Bengal. The club has had many wonderful moments this season and I want to do my best to make our fans happier. I am grateful to Coach Carles and the East Bengal management for giving me this opportunity. Joy East Bengal!" (ANI)

